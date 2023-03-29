Florida man could face death penalty in alleged killings of 4 in Brevard County

A Florida man could possibly face the death penalty in the alleged killings of four people, including his daughter and his former girlfriend, inside a home in Cocoa.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Domenico Gigante, 36, on four counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger, Gigante's daughter; Constance Terwilliger, Kiarra's mom; Glenda Terwilliger, Kiarra's grandma; and Michael Watson, 36, who was also living in the home, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The indictments qualify Gigante, if convicted, for the death penalty. State Attorneys have 45 days to decide whether to seek the death penalty in the case, the attorney's office said in a news release.

Featured article

"I am aware of the great responsibility placed on my office to use every means possible to protect society from predators and seek justice on behalf of victims. This includes asking a jury to impose the ultimate punishment of putting a criminal defendant to death to ensure that outcome,' said State Attorney Phil Archer in a statement.

On March 1, Brevard County deputies found four people dead inside a home on Alan Shepard Avenue in the Canaveral Groves neighborhood. Two children – aged 6 and 9 – were also inside the home at the time of the alleged shooting, but were not hurt.

Authorities said one of the children apparently made a video call to someone else about what had happened. That person rushed to the house, authorities said, and then contacted 911.

Related article

The arrest affidavit said Gigante had been attempting to reconnect with his daughter, but that she did not want to. He reportedly told his roommate that prior to the shooting that he was "going to go over (there) and kill them all," according to the affidavit.