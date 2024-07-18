Florida man accused of threatening to kill President Biden on X: 'Should I finish him off?'

A Florida man is facing federal charges after he made threats to kill President Biden on X and inside a mental health facility, court officials said.

Jason Patrick Alday is being charged with sending a threatening communication, making threats against the President of the United States, and making threats against a federal official, according to court documents.

On June 25, an intake coordinator at a mental health facility in Tallahassee contacted the U.S. Secret Service about threats Alday made during intake. According to court documents, Allday said, "I don't like President Biden. I want to kill him, slit his throat."

About a week later, Alday was interviewed by the Secret Service and said he did not recall if he made any statements about the president during intake. At some point, Alday became agitated with the agents' line of questioning and admitted that he did not like President Biden, records show.

On July 11, numerous messages threatening President Biden's life from an X account agents believed belonged to Alday were posted.

The user said "I'll kill joe Biden today!!"

Agents also found additional messages previously posted to the Aldays alleged X account.

On June 30, Alday reportedly said on X, "sources: Joe biden's health is declining rapidly. Not doing too good at all. Should I finish him off?" On July 1, Alday posted again saying, "The secret service sent a special agent [expletive] to my house with gadsen county officers. I'll still slit joe biden's throat."

Two additional posts were made on X as well, but those messages were heavily redacted from court records.

The charges were filed against Alday on Monday.