Florida man involved in crash caught driving with license suspended since 2011 for prior DUI: deputies

A Florida man involved in a crash was taken to jail after he was allegedly caught driving with a license that had been suspended since 2011 for a prior DUI.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Flagler County deputies responded to a crash on State Road 100 East and Bulldog Drive.

Deputies said one of the drivers, later identified as Jason Crosby, 41, of Ponoma Park, admitted that he did not have a valid driver's license.

Booking photo of Jason Crosby via Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement confirmed it had been suspended since October 2011 for DUI, according to a news release.

While investigating the crash, deputies discovered a hypodermic needle with approximately 43 milliliters of a clear liquid substance inside on the driver’s side floorboard, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, officials said. A stem pipe used for smoking narcotics and another needle was also found inside the vehicle.

Crosby was booked into the Flagler County jail on charges of drug paraphernalia possession, meth possession and driving with a suspended license.

He was later released after posting a $3,250 bond.