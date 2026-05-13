Florida man blows fentanyl into air at deputy to eliminate evidence, sheriff's office says

The Brief A Florida man is accused of blowing powdered fentanyl directly at a Marion County deputy's face during an arrest in an Ocala Publix parking lot. Authorities state that Jesse James McAuliffe was attempting to destroy evidence by blowing the substance from a bottle cap into the air. McAuliffe, who was already wanted for a probation violation, now faces additional charges of evidence tampering and possession of fentanyl and is being held without bond following a not-guilty plea.



A Florida man is accused of blowing fentanyl into the air to get rid of evidence during an arrest, putting a deputy's life at risk.

A Marion County Sheriff's office deputy claims the fentanyl was blown in his direction, which could have led to his death if the substance got on him.

Jesse James McAuliffe, who had an active violation of probation warrant, was arrested for allegedly blowing fentanyl into a deputy's face. (Marion County Sheriff's office)

What we know:

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's office located Jesse James McAuliffe, 36, who they say had an active violation of a probation warrant. McAuliffe was found in his car in an Ocala Publix parking lot, around 7:45 p.m. on April 30, with visible signs of drug use, the sheriff's office said, including a tie-off falling from his arm and syringes visible inside his car.

The syringes later tested positive for fentanyl.

McAuliffe also had markings on his arm consistent with drug use, the sheriff's office said.

During a search, the deputy reported in an arrest affidavit that McAuliffe had a plastic bottle cap in his sweatshirt pocket with a substance on it. Without being questioned, McAuliffe said the substance was sugar, the affidavit said, before leaning down – with a mouth full of air – and blowing the contents of the cap into the air. The sheriff's office said McAuliffe tried to blow the substance into an open environment so it couldn't be collected.

The substance later tested positive for fentanyl, the affidavit said.

Jesse James McAuliffe, who had an active violation of probation warrant, was arrested for allegedly blowing fentanyl into a deputy's face. (Marion County Sheriff's office)

Sheriff's office: Man blew fentanyl at deputy

When McAuliffe blew the substance, the deputy said he felt McAuliffe's breath – as he was in the direct path of travel of the substance blown out – and was afraid of getting fentanyl or another controlled substance on his skin or in his respiratory system, the affidavit said.

The sheriff's office said McAuliffe "blew the fentanyl from the cap directly into Deputy Qubaisy’s face, exposing him to a highly dangerous substance."

McAuliffe "could have cause(d) great bodily harm/injury or death to me if the fentanyl would have gotten on me or if I would have breathed it in from him attempting to destroy it by blowing it onto me," the deputy wrote in the affidavit.

See the arrest: Marion County Sheriff's office

Jesse McAuliffe's previous arrests

The backstory:

McAuliffe was previously charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.

After his April 30 arrest, McAuliffe was also charged with possession of fentanyl, evidence tampering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse James McAuliffe, who had an active violation of probation warrant, was arrested for allegedly blowing fentanyl into a deputy's face. (Marion County Sheriff's office)

What's next:

McAuliffe is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

He entered a written plea of not guilty on May 6.