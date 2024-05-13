Florida man arrested for throwing beer bottle at fan at Rays game

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he threw an aluminum beer bottle into the stands at a Rays game, injuring someone.

According to his affidavit, Eric Pfeifer, 29, was in an argument with another person at Tropicana Field on Friday when the Rays were taking on their in-division rival, the Yankees.

At around 9:03 p.m. at the game, the argument escalated, leading Pfeifer to throw a beer bottle into the stands where the person he was arguing with had been seated.

The bottle hit a third, separate bystander in the head, leaving a cut on his head. He hadn't been involved in the argument and was just watching the game, according to records.

Pfeifer was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. He has since been released on $5,000 bond.