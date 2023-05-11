Florida man arrested for kidnapping, fleeing from police in high-speed chase spanning 2 counties: Police

A man is behind bars after police say what started as a domestic dispute, led to a carjacking and ended in a high-speed chase.

Dax Rodriguez, 52, is being held on no bond at the Brevard County Jail. He’s facing charges from both the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Titusville Police.

Titusville Police say Rodriguez was holding a woman against her will at a home in Titusville. She escaped to her neighbor’s house where they called 911.

The suspect was eventually taken down by police on State Road 50 in Orange County but required numerous agencies to achieve because he stole a car and fled.



"It depends on the type of crime and who the person is, the public, the traffic, there are a lot of factors that will play into it," said Sgt. Bryan Nelson who supervises criminal investigations for Titusville Police.

He says performing a pit maneuver was the right call to catch Rodriguez. He’s a convicted felon now facing even more charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, kidnapping, armed burglary, and violation of probation.

Nelson calls the whole ordeal "an overall disturbing incident."

The entire incident started on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. in Titusville.

Titusville police say a woman was being held against her will in the 3000 block of Willis Drive. Police say the suspect was leading her around the home with a gun. She was able to escape and ran to a neighbor’s house where they called 911. Police arrived, and started a perimeter, but the suspect had left.

"It looks like an argument that boiled over potentially leading to physical violence," Nelson added who says the suspect and victim knew each other.

After the victim escaped, police say the suspect also ran away from the home. That’s when they say he carjacked a vehicle and took off at high speeds leading to a chase from both Titusville officers and Brevard Co. deputies.

He’s behind bars, and police believe more people could be dead if he had gotten away.

"Had we not, there would be several murders I believe truly in my heart," Nelson said. "His intent was to murder potentially her family members as well as another family member of his."

FOX 35 spoke with the neighbor off camera who took the victim in. He’s a humble hero who says he just wanted to help and is glad everyone made it out alive. More charges are possible in the case as police continue their investigation.