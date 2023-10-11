Florida man arrested for dumping 10,000 pounds of trash on side of road: deputies

article

A Florida man was taken to jail for leaving more than 10,000 pounds of trash on the side of a road in Big Pine Key, authorities said.

Monroe County deputies arrested Benjamin Scott Holroyd, 65, on a charge of felony illegal dumping.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies began an investigation earlier this month after a huge pile of debris and trash was spotted on 18th Lane. Information led them to Holroyd, who confessed to being the person who first began dumping trash in the area.

Solid waster workers removed a total of 10,380 pounds of garbage and debris from the area.