23-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Florida road on Christmas, police say

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Christmas morning in Melbourne, police said.

Shortly after midnight, Andrew Ryan Sofranko, 23, of Handover TWP, Pennsylvania, was trying to cross S Harbor City Boulevard near the intersection of Strawbridge Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, officials said in a news release.

The driver that hit him left the area after the crash. The driver was last seen traveling northbound on S Harbor Blvd.

Investigators are working to learn a description of the vehicle that left the scene and if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Koubek at (321) 616-5033.