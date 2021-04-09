Florida man arrested for 2 murders in Melbourne, Pennsylvania, police say

article

Friends and family would like to remember Jo Ellen Johnson as a happy, caring retired teacher, who loved life and helping others.

"She was an educator, she had worked with all levels of students from middle school science students all the way to special needs students," her friend Kelly Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez met her two years ago when Johnson was volunteering at the local yacht club. They became good friends.

"She was the kind of person who would always encourage you. If you thought you couldn't do something, she'd always say, 'i think you can. I think it's easier than you think.'"

Rodriguez says Johnson had also worked as a park ranger and volunteered to help handicapped horses in her retirement.

"She was very youthful. She didn't look her age by any means, as I think most people had that reaction when they see her pictures."

On Thursday, police in Virginia arrested 33-year-old Brian Karl Peters, Jr. for Johnson's murder and another death in Pennsylvania. They say he brutally killed Johnson and left her in a shallow grave outside her home.

Now Melbourne police are waiting for Peters to be transported back. Johnson's friends are still in shock.

"This was our worst fear of what might have happened."

Now they're only trying to honor her memory.

"She really lived by the golden rule. She treated others the way she'd like to be treated."

Johnson's friends hope to set up a charity in her name.