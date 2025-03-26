Watch: Florida man arrested in Flagler County after multi-county police chase

article

The Brief Levon Coakley, wanted for a Lake County road rage shooting, was arrested in Flagler County after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and foot pursuit. Authorities recovered the firearm used in the shooting, and Coakley now faces multiple charges while being held without bond.



A Tampa man wanted in a Lake County shooting was arrested in Flagler County after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and foot pursuit, authorities said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested Levon Coakley, 36, on March 21 after he fled from deputies, caused a multi-vehicle crash, and ran into the woods before being apprehended, the agency said in a statement.

Coakley was wanted on a Lake County warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

What led to his arrest?

The backstory:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation regarding a possible road rage incident that occurred near State Road 40 and County Road 445A in Astor.

During that incident, Coakley allegedly fired a shot at a vehicle. The occupant of the vehicle is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Coakley was then pursued by Volusia County law enforcement into Flagler County.

Suspect located in Volusia County

According to FCSO, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office notified authorities that Coakley had entered Flagler County on State Road 11. Deputies located his vehicle on U.S. Highway 1 and attempted a traffic stop when he arrived at a residence on Slumber Path in Palm Coast, prompting authorities to advise residents to "shelter in place", the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a post on X.

Coakley initially exited his vehicle but ignored verbal commands, re-entered the car, and fled.

During the pursuit, Coakley drove recklessly, causing a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries, authorities said.

He then entered Interstate 95, driving against traffic. Deputies deployed stop sticks near mile marker 290, deflating the vehicle’s tires. The car rolled, struck trees, and caught fire.

Coakley then fled on foot into a wooded area in Palm Coast’s F-Section. FCSO launched a manhunt with support from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

After nearly an hour, deputies found Coakley just north of the crash site. He surrendered and was taken into custody.

"He put a lot of lives in danger"

What they're saying:

Deputies recovered the firearm used in the Lake County shooting from Coakley’s vehicle, authorities said.

"This was truly a multi-agency effort, as this dirtbag fled through multiple counties before our deputies stopped and caught him," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "He put a lot of lives in danger when he recklessly fled from law enforcement, and I am thankful that nobody was hurt or killed because of his dangerous actions."

On Friday, after the arrest, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told FOX 35 News that just because alleged criminals have escaped the county does not mean that they have gotten away.

"There's many criminals that have learned that the hard way," he said. "Today's law enforcement is very smart, and we work collaboratively together. That's what you saw today. … You flee from us and commit crime, we're going to get you."

What's next:

Coakley faces multiple local charges, including fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest without violence, reckless driving, and failure to stop at a crash involving injury.

He was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

