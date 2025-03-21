Expand / Collapse search

'Armed and dangerous' man taken into custody after jumping from car on I-95: deputies

Published  March 21, 2025 11:56am EDT
Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies have located the suspect who jumped out of a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Central Florida Friday afternoon.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, is now in law enforcement custody. 

What we know:

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the suspect bailed from a vehicle on I-95 near Matanzas Woods Parkway and fled into the F-Section of Palm Coast, prompting authorities to advise residents to "shelter in place."

Who is the suspect?

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any further details about the suspect's identity, where he was located, the charges against him, or the weapon he may have been carrying. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on March 21, 2025. 

