'Armed and dangerous' man taken into custody after jumping from car on I-95: deputies
PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies have located the suspect who jumped out of a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Central Florida Friday afternoon.
The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, is now in law enforcement custody.
What we know:
According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the suspect bailed from a vehicle on I-95 near Matanzas Woods Parkway and fled into the F-Section of Palm Coast, prompting authorities to advise residents to "shelter in place."
Who is the suspect?
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released any further details about the suspect's identity, where he was located, the charges against him, or the weapon he may have been carrying.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on March 21, 2025.