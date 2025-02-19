Florida man arrested after 100 MPH chase through Kennedy Space Center

article

The Brief A Florida man led deputies on a high-speed chase through Merritt Island and onto Kennedy Space Center property before being stopped with spike strips. Authorities arrested Taparree Shelton after he surrendered, and a search of his vehicle uncovered approximately 2 grams of cocaine. Shelton was charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, and reckless driving, and he was booked into jail on a $13,000 bond.



A Florida man was arrested Monday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Merritt Island and onto Kennedy Space Center property, authorities said.

DRIVER GOING 100 MPH ZOOMS PAST DEPUTY

What we know:

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Eric Williams was conducting traffic enforcement near State Road 528 and State Road 401 when he spotted a vehicle traveling at approximately 100 mph. When Williams attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Taparree Shelton, accelerated and began weaving through traffic, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office deployed its helicopter, STAR, to track the vehicle while additional units responded. Shelton continued onto Kennedy Space Center property, where federal officers joined the pursuit. Authorities deployed stop sticks, which disabled the vehicle’s front tires, eventually bringing it to a halt.

DRUGS FOUND IN VEHICLE

Shelton surrendered without further incident, deputies said. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 2 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine near the driver’s seat.

Shelton was charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, and reckless driving. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail on a $13,000 bond.

"If you try to run from us in Brevard County, we promise you’ll only go to jail tired," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: