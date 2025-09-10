Florida man arrested after allegedly attacking tow truck driver towing girlfriend's car

The Brief Jose Rosado faces multiple felony charges after being accused of cutting a towing strap, threatening a driver with a knife, and striking him with a remote. The driver was treated on scene, and Rosado was quickly apprehended with the knife and truck keys recovered, deputies said. Deputies said video evidence and identification by the victim confirmed Rosado’s involvement.



A Florida man was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly attacked a tow truck driver that was towing his girlfriend's car in Orlando.

What we know:

An Orlando man, Jose Reinardo Rosado, 45, faces multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening a tow truck driver with a knife and striking him during a confrontation at Ashton at Waterford Lakes Apartments.

Deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a call about a dispute over a car being towed. The tow truck driver said he was hooking up a vehicle without a parking decal when Rosado, 45, intervened, cut the towing strap with a knife, threatened him and struck him in the forehead with the tow truck’s remote.

According to an arrest report, Rosado took the truck’s keys and fled but was quickly apprehended nearby. A knife and set of keys were recovered, and the tow truck driver identified Rosado as the man who attacked him.

What we don't know:

Additional details about Rosado’s background or criminal history have not been released.

What's next:

Rosado was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, battery, criminal mischief, and petit theft. He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

