Florida man arrested after allegedly attacking tow truck driver towing girlfriend's car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly attacked a tow truck driver that was towing his girlfriend's car in Orlando.
What we know:
An Orlando man, Jose Reinardo Rosado, 45, faces multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening a tow truck driver with a knife and striking him during a confrontation at Ashton at Waterford Lakes Apartments.
Deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a call about a dispute over a car being towed. The tow truck driver said he was hooking up a vehicle without a parking decal when Rosado, 45, intervened, cut the towing strap with a knife, threatened him and struck him in the forehead with the tow truck’s remote.
According to an arrest report, Rosado took the truck’s keys and fled but was quickly apprehended nearby. A knife and set of keys were recovered, and the tow truck driver identified Rosado as the man who attacked him.
What we don't know:
Additional details about Rosado’s background or criminal history have not been released.
What's next:
Rosado was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, battery, criminal mischief, and petit theft. He was booked into the Orange County Jail.
The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from an Orange County arrest affidavit.