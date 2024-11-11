Florida man arrested, accused of injuring man in apartment courtyard, victim died

article

An arrest has been made in the death investigation of Anthory Hawkins, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

On August 30, 2024, around 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 1600 block of Americana Blvd. after a man in his 40s was found unresponsive in an apartment complex courtyard. The victim was later identified as Hawkins.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed that Hawkins had obvious trauma to his body. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Deandre Johnson is in custody and has been charged with Second Degree Murder in connection to this case, according to OCSO.

This is all the information that has been provided.

