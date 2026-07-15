Ex-Florida cop, Ormond Beach sued after drunk arrestee slammed down in DUI investigation

The Brief A handcuffed woman has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Ormond Beach and former police officer Jacob Ryan Cannon following a violent December 2024 interrogation room attack. Video of the incident captured Cannon throwing Shanna McRee to the floor after she stood up during a breathalyzer test, causing her head to strike a glass wall and leaving a gash that required seven stitches. annon has since resigned and is serving a six-month jail sentence for felony battery, while McRee's civil lawsuit alleges the city failed to properly train the officer on appropriate use-of-force standards.



A former Florida cop is being sued for excessive force after a DUI investigation led to serious bleeding on a woman's forehead and permanent scarring.

The officer, Jacob Cannon – who was employed by the Ormond Beach Police Department during the December 2024 incident– was adjudicated guilty and ordered to surrender his law enforcement certification.

Now, the woman involved – Shanna McRee – is suing both Cannon and the Ormond Beach Police Department for damages resulting from the incident.

What we know:

Shanna McRee was arrested on a DUI charge in December 2024. During a Breathalyzer test, McRee stood up for a few seconds when then-Officer Cannon became upset and swore at her, ordering her to sit down, a complaint filed on July 13 said.

Released footage showed Cannon slam McRee's head to the top of a metal chair. McRee, who was still in handcuffs, fell to the floor. She had serious bleeding from a cut to her head, which resulted in permanent scaring, McRee's complaint said.

She was then assisted to a holding cell while blood was dripping beneath her, the complaint said.

Cannon later resigned from the department and pleaded no contest to felony battery and was sentenced to six months in the county jail, with 11 days credited for time served. He will also serve two years of probation and must surrender his law enforcement certification.

In her civil complaint, McRee states she continues to endure severe physical pain, emotional distress, and mounting medical expenses.

McRee – who was convicted of a DUI – claims the city of Ormond Beach failed to properly train Cannon regarding the appropriate use of force toward people in custody. She is demanding accountability from the city, saying the city's failure to train and supervise directly caused her injuries.

FOX 35 has reached out to the city of Ormond Beach for comment.