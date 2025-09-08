Florida man accused of using stolen ID to apply for nursing jobs

The Brief Joseph Kinney, 55, is accused of using a stolen identity to apply for nursing jobs in Central Florida. His Florida nursing license was revoked in 2022, and he briefly worked at two facilities before being caught, authorities said. Kinney faces two counts of practicing health care without a license, and the investigation is ongoing.



A Florida man was arrested on Monday after authorities said he showed up for a nursing job interview using a stolen identity.

What we know:

Detectives arrested 55-year-old Joseph Kinney of Lake Mary Monday after he reportedly showed up for a nursing job interview using a stolen identity.

Kinney’s Florida nursing license was revoked in 2022, yet he allegedly used another person’s credentials to apply for 10 to 15 nursing positions across Central Florida.

He was briefly employed at two facilities in Seminole and Orange counties before authorities intervened. The Volusia-Seminole-Orange (VSO) Sheriff’s Office led the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General.

Kinney now faces two counts of practicing health care without a license.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Kinney posed any risks to patients during his brief employment at the two facilities. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the person whose credentials were used or whether that individual may face consequences. It is also unknown whether Kinney attempted to secure other jobs outside of Central Florida.

The backstory:

Kinney previously held nursing licenses in Alabama, California, and Florida. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, his records include past disciplinary actions for drug diversion, DUI, providing false information, and other unprofessional conduct.

The arrest followed a nurse hiring manager raising concerns about suspicious applications, which prompted detectives to set up a controlled job interview.

Why you should care:

Florida law prohibits even attempting to practice a health care profession without a proper license.

What's next:

Kinney faces two counts of practicing health care without a license. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General assisted in the arrest and ongoing investigation.

