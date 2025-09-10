Florida man accused of using rifle, bulldozer to threaten homeless couple

A Florida man is accused of using both an assault rifle and a bulldozer to threaten a homeless couple living near his property, according to sheriff’s deputies.

What we know:

Deputies in Volusia County say 31-year-old Juan Olascoaga confronted a homeless couple at a campsite near his DeLand home, armed with an assault rifle.

Investigators said he was accompanied by two men, one of whom was driving a bulldozer. Witnesses told 911 dispatchers the group threatened to "mow the camp down." At least one shot was fired during the confrontation, though no one was hurt.

Olascoaga was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, as well as cocaine trafficking. He was released from Volusia County Jail after posting $35,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the two other men involved in the confrontation, who fled before deputies arrived. It is also unclear whether investigators have verified Olascoaga’s claim that someone from the camp previously broke into his home.

The backstory:

The dispute stems from long-standing tension between Olascoaga and people camping in the woods near his property. According to deputies, he escalated the conflict by bringing weapons and heavy equipment. Olascoaga told investigators he fired his weapon into the ground in self-defense, insisting he did not intend to hurt anyone.

What's next:

