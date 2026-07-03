Florida man accused of stealing, selling Smokey Bear signs online for $1,900 a piece

The Brief A Pace man has been federally indicted on a charge of stealing Smokey Bear signs from Florida state forests and allegedly selling them on Facebook Marketplace. Prosecutors say Hunter Drake Lovett, 30, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. His trial is scheduled for July 20. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said the signs were allegedly listed for about $1,900 each before authorities arrested the suspect.



A Florida Panhandle man is facing a federal charge after authorities accused him of stealing Smokey Bear signs from state forests and selling them online.

A federal grand jury indicted Hunter Drake Lovett, 30, on one count of theft of government property, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida announced.

The backstory:

Lovett was arraigned in federal court in Pensacola before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hope Thai Cannon.

Credit: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson

Credit: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson

The case was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service, with assistance from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, the Eufaula, Alabama, Police Department and the Florida Forest Service.

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Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson alleged Lovett traveled from Pensacola to Orlando stealing Smokey Bear signs from state forests before selling them on Facebook Marketplace for about $1,900 each.

What they're saying:

Simpson said the investigation involved the state's Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement.

"Our Ag Law Team has a suspect in custody who traveled from Pensacola to Orlando stealing Smokey Bear signs from our state forests and selling them on Facebook Marketplace," Simpson said in a statement. "Big thank you to Smokey Bear for personally assisting in the arrest."

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What's next:

Lovett's trial is scheduled for July 20 before U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.