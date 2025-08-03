Florida man accused of killing grandparents told police 'God' instructed him to do it: Affidavit

The Brief A Melbourne man is charged with murdering his grandparents in a shooting police say he claimed was divinely inspired. One neighbor and her daughter were also caught in the gunfire. Jeremyah Campbell remains in jail without bond on murder and attempted murder charges.



A 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his grandparents in Brevard County last week told investigators he did so because "God told him to send his grandparents to him," according to newly released court documents.

What we know:

Jeremyah Campbell, 22, is accused of killing his grandparents, George and Mary White, in a shooting that took place last Wednesday night in Melbourne, Florida.

Police say Campbell told investigators he carried out the killings because "God told him to send his grandparents to him." He is facing two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder and is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.

The backstory:

According to newly released court records, George White ran to a neighbor’s home claiming his wife had been shot. As the neighbor called 911, more shots were fired through the door, striking George White. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, while Mary White was found dead inside their home. The neighbor’s daughter was also injured by gunfire.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not commented on Campbell’s mental health status or whether any history of mental illness played a role. A formal motive has not been released beyond the statements Campbell reportedly made to police during his arrest.

What they're saying:

During questioning, Campbell allegedly told detectives, "Now Satan sees. I am a valuable man of the kingdom," in reference to the killings.

His comments have raised further concerns about his mental state at the time of the incident.

What's next:

Campbell remains in custody at the Brevard County Jail. Authorities have not released further details about his mental health or a possible motive beyond his statements to police.