Florida Mall closed early due to planned protest for man shot and killed by Orange County deputy

On Friday, the Florida Mall closed its doors early ahead of a large protest planned for the afternoon. The protest was in support of 22-year-old Salaythis Melvin who was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy.

An employee inside the mall confirmed to FOX 35 News that the mall closed around 1 p.m. in anticipation of the protest and to keep people safe.

Security was seen barricading off the parking lot to the mall as cars exited.

On Tuesday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released body camera videos from the fatal shooting outside of the Florida Mall.

The incident happened on August 7.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office initially said they were looking for a man who was wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and who was also a person of interest in a shooting.

RELATED: Family of man fatally shot by deputy at Florida Mall filing suit against Sheriff's Office, attorney says

Investigators said when they made contact with the wanted man, Melvin, who was with the group, took off.

Melvin was said to have a stolen gun on him, according to the affidavit.

In one of the body camera videos, you can see a deputy driving through the parking lot. Through his windshield, a man is seen sprinting away and then falls to the ground.

That was the moment a deputy shot and killed Melvin.

In the immediate aftermath, other deputies drew their guns and surrounded him.

Once they believed he was secure, they rendered aid and realized that he had been shot in the back.

Melvin's family is suing the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the deputies involved.