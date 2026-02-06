Orlando weather: Warmup on the way for Central Florida

The Brief It's a chilly start to the day across Central Florida as a Cold Weather Advisory is in place for all counties until 9 a.m. Highs will reach the 60s, which is well below normal. The weather will start to warm up this weekend and last over the next several days.



We're off to a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place for nearly all of our counties until 9 a.m. for the potential for wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A Freeze Warning is in place for Marion County until 8am to account for temperatures near or below freezing.

Clear skies will allow for mostly sunny skies throughout today, it just won't help to warm temperatures up. Highs today will still remain well below normal, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy today at times as peak gusts reach speeds of up to 25-30 mph.

Clear skies continue overnight. Temperatures won't be nearly as cold either, but will still be below what's considered average for this time of year. Plan for morning lows to only fall into the mid and upper 40s.

Temperatures are going to quickly rebound and warm back up as we head into this weekend and over the next several days.

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 60s and by Sunday the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunshine will continue through the weekend and into much of next week too, helping to warm temperatures into the mid-70s for highs Monday and Tuesday ahead of highs just shy of 80-degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.