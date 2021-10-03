Florida library offering anti-racism kits

article

A Florida library is offering anti-racism kits in hopes of making it easier to broach difficult conversations about race in a meaningful way.

The Volusia County Public Library made the kits available for checkout on Friday. Each kit centers a discussion around a book and is geared for different age groups from kindergarten to adults.

The library received a $3,000 grant from Florida Humanities to launch the project.

"I think what the staff are hoping to see is civil discourse," librarian Melissa Reynolds told The Daytona Beach News-Journal.