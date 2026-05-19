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Florida lawyer, influencer daughter arrested in alleged murder-for-hire plot

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Published  May 19, 2026 6:10pm EDT
Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando
Florida Dad, influencer daughter arrested in murder-for-hire plot

Florida Dad, influencer daughter arrested in murder-for-hire plot

A popular TikTok influencer has been arrested in California, and her dad, a lawyer, has been arrested in Florida – both accused of conspiring with each other to pay a hitman $10,000 to kill her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, all stemming from a years-long custody fight. TMZ reports that Gabrielle "Gabbie" Gonzalez was arrested last week in Northern California. Her dad, Francisco Javier Gonzalez, a civil trial lawyer in Central Florida, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Lake Mary on a California warrant for conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Both are accused of conspiring to kill Jack Avery, a former member of the boy band, Why Don't We, and the father of Gabbie's daughter.

The Brief

    • Influencer Gabriela Gonzalez is accused of conspiring with her dad, who is an attorney, to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend, singer Jack Avery.
    • Gabbie was arrested last week in California. Her dad, Francisco Gonzalez, was arrested Monday in Lake Mary under suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A popular TikTok influencer has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her father and boyfriend to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, singer Jack Avery. 

TikTok star Gabriela Lauren Gonzalez, 25, –  who shares a 7-year-old daughter with Avery – was arrested in California, while her dad, Francisco Gonzalez, 59 – a civil lawyer – was arrested in Central Florida.

Kai Faron Cordrey, described as Gabriela's then boyfriend, has also been charged in the alleged conspiracy, prosecutors said. 

What we know:

According to the arrest warrant, Jack Avery and Gabrielle Gonzalez share a 7-year-old daughter. Both have shared photos of her on their respective social media accounts.

Detectives said in the report that Avery and Gabbie have been involved in a "longstanding custody and visitation" fight – and noted that Gabbie's dad had become "deeply involved" in the ongoing fight.

According to the report, he allegedly hired a private investigator to conduct surveillance of Avery looking for signs that he was drinking, smoking, or "otherwise acting in a way that could be used against him in the custody dispute."

He also allegedly threatened to have Avery arrested should he show up for visitation and "attempted to involve a law enforcement contact," though the report did not elaborate.

Affidavit: The alleged murder-for-hire plot

According to prosecutors, between 2020 and 2021, Gabriela and Avery were in a heated and tense custody fight.

During that time, Gabriela allegedly sought help from her then-boyfriend, Cordrey, to find a hitman via the dark web to kill Avery, a news release said.

Her dad, Francisco, allegedly paid Kai $10,000 under the guise of web development to locate, hire, and pay someone to kill Avery, officials said. Codrey then asked for an additional $4,000, which Francisco, allegedly paid.

Prosecutors said in Septemebr 2001, Codrey began unknowingly talking with an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a hitman. 

"Cordrey is accused of telling the undercover officer that Avery was the target and discussed payment and proof of death.
In a subsequent conversation, Cordrey allegedly told the purported hitman that Gabriela Gonzalez wanted the murder to happen and Francisco Gonzalez could pay for the expense," a news release said. 

If convicted, the penalty is 25 years to life in state prison, officials said.

TMZ: Jack Avery files for restraining order, full custody

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Jack Avery filed a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Gabbie, following news of her arrest, and that he also filed to have sole custody of his daughter.

The Source: FOX 35 obtained the arrest affidavit for Francisco Gonzalez from the Seminole County Clerk of Court. Additional details from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office's website. Additional reporting from TMZ.

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