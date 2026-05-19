Florida lawyer, influencer daughter arrested in alleged murder-for-hire plot

The Brief Influencer Gabriela Gonzalez is accused of conspiring with her dad, who is an attorney, to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend, singer Jack Avery. Gabbie was arrested last week in California. Her dad, Francisco Gonzalez, was arrested Monday in Lake Mary under suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.



A popular TikTok influencer has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her father and boyfriend to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, singer Jack Avery.

TikTok star Gabriela Lauren Gonzalez, 25, – who shares a 7-year-old daughter with Avery – was arrested in California, while her dad, Francisco Gonzalez, 59 – a civil lawyer – was arrested in Central Florida.

Kai Faron Cordrey, described as Gabriela's then boyfriend, has also been charged in the alleged conspiracy, prosecutors said.

What we know:

According to the arrest warrant, Jack Avery and Gabrielle Gonzalez share a 7-year-old daughter. Both have shared photos of her on their respective social media accounts.

Detectives said in the report that Avery and Gabbie have been involved in a "longstanding custody and visitation" fight – and noted that Gabbie's dad had become "deeply involved" in the ongoing fight.

According to the report, he allegedly hired a private investigator to conduct surveillance of Avery looking for signs that he was drinking, smoking, or "otherwise acting in a way that could be used against him in the custody dispute."

He also allegedly threatened to have Avery arrested should he show up for visitation and "attempted to involve a law enforcement contact," though the report did not elaborate.

Affidavit: The alleged murder-for-hire plot

According to prosecutors, between 2020 and 2021, Gabriela and Avery were in a heated and tense custody fight.

During that time, Gabriela allegedly sought help from her then-boyfriend, Cordrey, to find a hitman via the dark web to kill Avery, a news release said.

Her dad, Francisco, allegedly paid Kai $10,000 under the guise of web development to locate, hire, and pay someone to kill Avery, officials said. Codrey then asked for an additional $4,000, which Francisco, allegedly paid.

Prosecutors said in Septemebr 2001, Codrey began unknowingly talking with an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a hitman.

"Cordrey is accused of telling the undercover officer that Avery was the target and discussed payment and proof of death.

In a subsequent conversation, Cordrey allegedly told the purported hitman that Gabriela Gonzalez wanted the murder to happen and Francisco Gonzalez could pay for the expense," a news release said.

If convicted, the penalty is 25 years to life in state prison, officials said.

TMZ: Jack Avery files for restraining order, full custody

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Jack Avery filed a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Gabbie, following news of her arrest, and that he also filed to have sole custody of his daughter.