Lake County deputies looking for suspect, person of interest after man shot, killed

The Brief The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for Justin Fout, who is being accused of shooting and killing a man. Deputies said Fout is on the run with another person of interest: Patricia Neeley. Officials said the pair were last seen fleeing the scene of the crime in an older-model white Dodge Ram van.



Lake County deputies are looking for a suspect and a person of interest after a man was shot and killed Thursday.

The suspect is Justin Fout, and the person of interest is Patricia Neeley.

Officials have issued an arrest warrant for Fout for second-degree murder.

What led to the investigation?

The backstory:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they responded on Feb. 20 to 31504 Colby Place, Sorrento, in reference to a person being shot.

Deputies said they found a man, who they identified as Justin Kates, dead with a gunshot wound and lying in the roadway.

Witnesses told detectives that Kates and Fout were seen verbally arguing before the incident.

Florida deputies are searching for Justin Fout, who is on the run and accused of second-degree murder. (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Where is Justin Fout?

What we know:

Officials said Fout was last seen fleeing the scene of the crime driving an older model white Dodge Ram van.

Another person of interest, Neeley, was seen in the van as a passenger, reports show.

Patricia Neeley is a person of interest in the Florida murder investigation. (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the van they are searching for has front and rear end damage, red transfer paint on the rear, a black spray-painted rear right door, and a busted-out rear left door window.

Deputies are searching for the van that Justin Fout and Patricia Neeley are on the run in. (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Detectives said they are working closely with outside agencies and following up on investigative leads to try and catch Fout.

Officials are asking the public for help in supplying any information related to Fouts's location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (352) 343-2101, local law enforcement or Crimeline.

