Florida K-9 who helped at Surfside collapse site retires after nearly 10 years

A Florida fire rescue K-9 who helped out during some of the most devastating incidents is going into retirement.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue held a ceremony this past week for K-9 Rit to honor the pooch for almost 10 years of faithful service.

"Please take a moment to help us congratulate ‘RIT’ and thank him for his service," the department wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Rit's career included deployments with USAR Task Force 2. In addition to helping at Surfside, he was also helped out at hurricane landfills and the explosion at a Plantation strip mall, WSVN reported.

Rit will continue to live with his handler, Captain Busto, and "will be invited to visit the firehouse whenever he wishes."