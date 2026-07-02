Florida issues 1st Spectrum Alert: What is it? How to sign up?

The Brief Florida has officially launched and issued its first-ever "Spectrum Alert," which differs from "Amber Alerts" or "Missing Child Alerts." The new statewide notification system signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis was created to mobilize communities to quickly locate missing children with autism. Children with autism spectrum disorder are highly prone to wandering and are 160 times more likely to drown than their neurotypical peers, experts say.



Florida law enforcement issued the first-ever Spectrum Alert for a missing teen with autism who was last seen in Central Florida.

The teen was found safely less than 12 hours after the alert was sent, authorities reported.

This new alert comes after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched the missing children alert specifically for kids with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The new alert went into effect July 1. The Florida Spectrum Alert was established in 2025 and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

(Source: FDLE)

Missing child, Amber Alert, Spectrum Alert, Purple Alert: What's the difference?

What we know:

Spectrum Alerts are issued specifically when a child with autism is reported missing.

This differs from Amber Alerts – which are issued when a child has been abducted or believed to be in imminent danger – or even from a Purple Alert – which is issued for missing adults with a mental or cognitive disability reported missing.

The backstory:

Spectrum Alerts were created out of necessity; it's been long-awaited, President of the Autism Society of Florida Annette Sanjurjo-Lizardo told FOX 35.

"It will help our loved ones with autism who may wander/elope be safe more quickly," Sanjurjo-Lizardo said. "These loved ones may not appreciate danger, are in imminent threat of harm, and may be nonverbal or nonresponsive; furthermore, because of neuromotor/movement disorders, they may seem to be under the effects of substance abuse when they are not."

According to the FDLE, children with autism spectrum disorder are prone to wander or elope from safe environments at a much higher rate than their non-autistic peers – with incidents often leading to fatal traffic accidents and drownings.

Additionally, children with ASD are often drawn to bodies of water, which poses a unique risk in Florida due to the prevalence of water in the environment, the FDLE said. The Autism Society of Florida reported that drowning is the highest cause of death in autism. Children with ASD are 160 times more likely to experience a drowning than their neurotypical peers, the Autism Society of Florida reported.

Who gets the Spectrum Alert?

To sign up for Spectrum Alerts by text or email, visit the FDLE's website for Alert Notification Registration.

For those who are signed up, everyone across the state will receive the alert.

An Enhanced Spectrum Alert goes off within five miles of where the child was last seen.

"So if your phone is within that five-mile radius, you are going to get an alert," Melissa Bujeda, the director of the missing persons and offender enforcement division with the FDLE, said.

How a Spectrum Alert works

The Spectrum Alert was created to quickly mobilize the community in locating and ensuring the safe recovery of missing children with autism.

Sanjurjo-Lizardo confirmed Spectrum Alerts will help provide first responders with more information.

The Autism Society of Florida, Inc., established in 1988, has helped train over 15,000 first responders around the State of Florida – to recognize characteristics of autism and equip first responders to improve interactions with those on the autism spectrum, she said.

What should you do if you get an alert?

What you can do:

Bujeda said the best thing to do if you get a Spectrum Alert is to use your eyes to look for the missing child.

She advised not to call out the child’s name, but rather look around the area the child was last seen – especially checking near bodies of water – and contact 911 if the child is spotted.