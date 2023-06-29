Florida high school football team taking extra precautions to protect players from grueling heat

Heat indexes, or "feels like" temperatures, were in the triple digits again across Central Florida on Wednesday.

While some high school sports teams across the region have opted for morning practices to avoid the extreme heat, Lyman High School's football team is sticking to its afternoon time slot.

"It’s hot, but we have work to do out here," senior quarterback Will Burke said.

The team says working out in the afternoon works best for everyone. However, they are taking extra precautions and following Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) heat stress guidelines – players take additional water breaks and long rests in the shade. Coaches are also required to suspend practice if it gets too hot.

"If we’re in this temperature for ‘X’ amount of time, we got to go inside, take our shirts off, get in the AC for a little bit. Just being able to have the kids out here now kind of gets us ready for Friday nights in the fall," Lyman offensive coordinator Alex Cohen said.

The official start of the high school football season is still weeks away, and the Greyhounds believe they will be more than ready because of the work they’re putting in right now.

"Being out with my teammates, it gets us closer. We know each other even more because more people are coming out. We have a fun time out here," junior Ronald Mike said.

Coaches are pleased with participation during summer workouts. Over two dozen kids were at the school on Wednesday practicing.