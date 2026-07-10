Florida heat wave: Heat stroke, heat exhaustion signs, symptoms

The Brief Heat advisories have been issued for nearly all of Florida amid a string of hot and humid temperatures. Do you know the signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Safety: Drink plenty of water, find shade and A/C, and take frequent breaks.



Heat alerts and advisories have been issued for nearly all of Florida as extremely hot and humid weather sticks around for the next several days.

Heat forecast: Daily high temperature, heat index

Daily highs are expected to be in the 90s and 100s, while the heat index – the feels like temperatures – is expected to be near 110 degrees.

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Heat stroke

Heat stroke is a serious and potentially deadly heat-related emergency. It happens when the body overheats and is no longer able to cool itself down. If left untreated, it can damage viral organs, like the brain, heart, kidneys, leading to permanent disability or death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Mayo Clinic.

Heatstroke most commonly happens during the summer months, as people are exposed to a hot environment, such as being in a hot, humid environment for a long time, or when performing intense physical activity during hot weather, such as working outside or exercising.

Signs and symptoms

Core body temperature of 104 degrees or higher

Quick change in mental state or behavior, like confusion, agitation, slurred speech, delirium, or seizures

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed or red skin

Rapid breathing and rapid heart rate

Headache

What to do

This is a medical emergency. Call 911.

Find shade or go indoors right away

Cool the person down any way you can: cool tub of water, cool shower, garden hose, misting fan with cold water

Place ice packs or cold towels on the person's head, neck, armpits, and groin

Heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is when the body loses a lot of water and salt, primarily through excessive sweating.

Signs and symptoms

Skin is cool, moist with goose bumps in the heat

Heavy sweating

Feeling faint or dizzied or exhausted

Weak, rapid pulse; low blood pressure when standing

Nausea and/or headache

What to do

Stop and rest

Go indoors and cool down

Drink cold water and sports drinks (electrolytes)

If symptoms do not improve or get worse, call 911 and seek medical attention

How to avoid heat stroke, heat exhaustion

Wear light and light-colored clothing; avoid heavy clothing

Drink plenty of water; avoid becoming dehydrated and avoid alcohol

Wear sunscreen

Go inside during the hottest parts of the day

Never leave anyone – kids, adults, elderly – or pets inside a parked car