Florida officials, Orange County Mayor dispute over COVID-19 testing

A debate about COVID-19 testing availability is underway between Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and state health officials.

Earlier this week, Orange County officials said that if the state would agree to open a state testing site like the one that was operated at the Orange County Convention Center, that it would alleviate the demand on locally run sites. These have been regularly closing early because of capacity being reached.

State officials are pushing back though, saying that they have no intention of opening a new site and that people can still make appointments at CVS and Walgreens on their websites.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings also said that the state is not providing assistance at local testing sites.

"This isn’t a problem unique to local governments. This should have been addressed both by the federal government and the state government and right now, the missing middle here in the state of Florida in this fight — the current circumstances that we’re dealing with — is the state," Mayor Demings said.

