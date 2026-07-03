Expand / Collapse search

Is Publix, Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club open July 3 and July 4?

By Emily Reliquias
FOX 35 Orlando
Florida News
Published July 3, 2026 1:48 PM EDT
Published July 3, 2026 1:48 PM EDT
Fourth of July fireworks weather forecast
Fourth of July fireworks weather forecast

Fourth of July fireworks weather forecast

Looking ahead into the 4th of July holiday weekend, the forecast features a very Florida-like set-up. This means afternoon downpours and storms will be paired with hot and humid temperatures. A total all day wash-out isn't anticipated, but do plan for a 60-70% chance of showers and storms that will bring the potential of heavy soaking rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. If you have outdoor plans to celebrate, just keep a close eye to the skies and have a safe place to shelter from the lightning.

The Brief

    • As America celebrates its 250th anniversary this Independence Day, local bank branches and post offices will be closed for the federal holiday.
    • Major grocery chains—including Publix, Walmart, and Target—will remain open for regular business hours to accommodate last-minute cookout needs.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy birthday, America! The United States celebrates 250 years on July 4, 2026.

Looking for fireworks? Check out our list of fireworks shows – many free – planned in Orlando and across Central Florida.

Whether you need to grab a quick dessert, a missing ingredient, or more hot dogs, burgers, and brats, here are the grocery store hours in Florida for July 3 and July 4. 

Fourth of July grocery store hours

Most, if not all, grocery stores are open for regular hours on Friday, July 3, 2026. Make sure to check with your local location in case their hours have been modified.

Publix

  • July 3: Normal business hours
  • July 4: Normal business hours. Pharmacies are closed.

Winn Dixie

  • July 3: Normal business hours. 
  • July 4: Normal business hours.

Aldi

  • July 3: Normal business hours.
  • July 4: Stores close early at 4 p.m. (Check local store hours in case they differ)

Trader Joe's

  • July 3: Normal business hours.
  • July 4: Stores close early at 5 p.m.

Target

  • July 3: Normal store hours.
  • July 4: Normal store hours.

Walmart

  • July 3: Normal store hours.
  • July 4: Normal store hours.

Whole Foods

  • July 3: Normal hours.
  • July 4: Closing early at 6 p.m. (Check local store hours)

Costco

  • July 3: Normal store hours.
  • July 4: Closed

Sam's Club

  • July 3: Normal store hours.
  • July 4: Normal store hours.

BJ's Wholesale Club

  • July 3: Normal store hours.
  • July 4: Normal store hours.

The Source: The information was gathered from grocery store websites and spokespersons.

Florida NewsAmerica 250