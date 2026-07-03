Is Publix, Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club open July 3 and July 4?

The Brief As America celebrates its 250th anniversary this Independence Day, local bank branches and post offices will be closed for the federal holiday. Major grocery chains—including Publix, Walmart, and Target—will remain open for regular business hours to accommodate last-minute cookout needs.



Happy birthday, America! The United States celebrates 250 years on July 4, 2026.

Looking for fireworks? Check out our list of fireworks shows – many free – planned in Orlando and across Central Florida.

Whether you need to grab a quick dessert, a missing ingredient, or more hot dogs, burgers, and brats, here are the grocery store hours in Florida for July 3 and July 4.

Fourth of July grocery store hours

Most, if not all, grocery stores are open for regular hours on Friday, July 3, 2026. Make sure to check with your local location in case their hours have been modified.

Publix

July 3: Normal business hours

July 4: Normal business hours. Pharmacies are closed.

Winn Dixie

July 3: Normal business hours.

July 4: Normal business hours.

Aldi

July 3: Normal business hours.

July 4: Stores close early at 4 p.m. (Check local store hours in case they differ)

Trader Joe's

July 3: Normal business hours.

July 4: Stores close early at 5 p.m.

Target

July 3: Normal store hours.

July 4: Normal store hours.

Walmart

July 3: Normal store hours.

July 4: Normal store hours.

Whole Foods

July 3: Normal hours.

July 4: Closing early at 6 p.m. (Check local store hours)

Costco

July 3: Normal store hours.

July 4: Closed

Sam's Club

July 3: Normal store hours.

July 4: Normal store hours.

BJ's Wholesale Club

July 3: Normal store hours.

July 4: Normal store hours.