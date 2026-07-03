Is Publix, Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club open July 3 and July 4?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy birthday, America! The United States celebrates 250 years on July 4, 2026.
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Whether you need to grab a quick dessert, a missing ingredient, or more hot dogs, burgers, and brats, here are the grocery store hours in Florida for July 3 and July 4.
Fourth of July grocery store hours
Most, if not all, grocery stores are open for regular hours on Friday, July 3, 2026. Make sure to check with your local location in case their hours have been modified.
Publix
- July 3: Normal business hours
- July 4: Normal business hours. Pharmacies are closed.
Winn Dixie
- July 3: Normal business hours.
- July 4: Normal business hours.
Aldi
- July 3: Normal business hours.
- July 4: Stores close early at 4 p.m. (Check local store hours in case they differ)
Trader Joe's
- July 3: Normal business hours.
- July 4: Stores close early at 5 p.m.
Target
- July 3: Normal store hours.
- July 4: Normal store hours.
Walmart
- July 3: Normal store hours.
- July 4: Normal store hours.
Whole Foods
- July 3: Normal hours.
- July 4: Closing early at 6 p.m. (Check local store hours)
Costco
- July 3: Normal store hours.
- July 4: Closed
Sam's Club
- July 3: Normal store hours.
- July 4: Normal store hours.
BJ's Wholesale Club
- July 3: Normal store hours.
- July 4: Normal store hours.
The Source: The information was gathered from grocery store websites and spokespersons.