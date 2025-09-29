Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at University of Florida Monday morning: How to watch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to host a press conference Monday morning at the University of Florida (UF) in Gainesville.
Here's how you can watch and stream the event live.
What we know:
DeSantis will host the press conference around 11 a.m. on Monday at the University of Florida — Emerson Alumni Hall, which is located at 1938 West University Ave., Gainesville.
DeSantis will be joined by State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
What we don't know:
DeSantis has not yet announced what topic he will be speaking on.
How to watch and stream the event live
What you can do:
FOX 35 News will stream the press conference live in the video player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Following the event, the press conference will be available to watch back in full at the top of this story, and this story will be updated.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a press release on Sept. 29, 2025.