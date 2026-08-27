Florida Gov. DeSantis on license plate readers: 'It's out of control'

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes license plate readers have become "out of control." DeSantis said he wants law enforcement to have the tools needed to conduct investigations, but said he does not want Florida to become "a surveillance state." He said the Florida Legislature would likely have rot



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has shared his thoughts on license plate reader cameras that have become topics of discussion across the state and country: "I think it's out of control."

DeSantis said he wants law enforcement to have the tools needed to conduct its investigations, but does not want Florida to become a "surveillance state." He again supported efforts for an A.I. Bill of Rights, which he tried to get the Florida Legislature to tackle and pass last session.

I think it's out of control. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

What they're saying:

DeSantis was asked about the cameras following a press event on Wednesday at Florida International University in Miami.

"I think these cameras, the license plate readers, I think it's out of control," DeSantis said, noting that Florida does use cameras for pay-by-plate tolls.

"Tthis is something that in Florida, you know, our highway patrol, we have readers for like tolling by plate and things like that. Now, I've never supported the automatic tickets being sent if you're speeding. I think a human being has to do that, and so I've never embraced that," he said.

"In that vein, and then with this whole Flock situation, it's now being used not for tolling by plate or things like that, but for actual criminal surveillance."

Law enforcement says license plate readers are a valuable tool

"I'm all about having law enforcement have tools to be able to hold criminals accountable. I think that's important that we do that, and no one's been stronger on law enforcement than me, but I don't want to have this become a surveillance state," DeSantis said.

Amid ongoing conversations regarding surveillance and privacy, law enforcement leaders in Florida have repeatedly said that license plate readers are a valuable tool in finding missing persons, wanted suspects or fugitives, or vehicles related to ongoing investigations.

Titusville Police told FOX 35 that license plate reader cameras helped find a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his ex-wife in Volusia County. Marion County credited the cameras with helping find a 13-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert.

There have also been concerns about potential abuse of access to the license plate databases.

In July, a former Sumter County detective was arrested, charged, and fired for allegedly accessing a number of databases, including the Flock database, to gather information on her husband's ex-girlfriend.

In August, a Haines City police officer was arrested for allegedly using the license plate reader database to track his ex-wife's vehicle. He allegedly made more than 700 inquiries to the Flock database.

DeSantis supports state oversight of license plate readers

DeSantis said people have a right to be concerned and said any changes or restrictions on license plate reader cameras would likely have to be tackled at the state level by the Florida Legislature.

"That's why we wanted an A.I. Bill of Rights. Remember, we were pushing for that because the Flock is artificial intelligence. So, whether it's online with digital surveillance or whether it's with cameras, at what point are we just going to be free to be, not have to deal with any of that? And so I think it needs to be overhauled for sure."

"I think people are right to be concerned. I wanted an AI Bill of Rights that could have addressed this and others, other issues. The Senate passed a product and the House in Florida, they wouldn't even do anything about it," he said.

"I think it's going to get a lot worse unless we have some protections for the people in Florida. And so. It's going to need to be, but the only way it could be dealt with is legislatively."

The other side:

The Florida Democratic Party Nikki Fried issued a statement on Gov. DeSantis' remarks.

"Republicans have been in charge for 30 years, and instead of protecting Floridians' privacy, they allowed this technology to spread without meaningful safeguards. Now the governor wants credit for sounding the alarm," Fried said in a prepared statement.

"David Jolly has been clear on where he stands: police should need a warrant before they can use your Flock camera data, full stop. Floridians shouldn't have to guess whether their government needs permission to track their every move."

David Jolly, the Democratic nominee, and Byron Donalds, the Repulican nominee, will face-off against each other in November for Florida governor.