License plate reader cameras aid investigations but fuel privacy debate

The Brief Authorities say license plate reader cameras helped locate suspects in a Daytona Beach homicide and rescue a kidnapped 13-year-old in Marion County. Law enforcement officials say the technology improves public safety by quickly tracking suspect vehicles. Critics argue the cameras collect too much personal data and could be vulnerable to misuse, despite Flock Safety's data retention and encryption policies.



License plate reader cameras are being credited with helping law enforcement quickly locate suspects in two recent Central Florida cases.

However, the technology continues to face criticism from privacy advocates.

Local perspective:

Authorities said license plate reader, or LPR, cameras helped Titusville police track 54-year-old Robert Reyes Jr. after investigators accused him of fatally shooting his estranged wife, Jacqueline Reyes, at her Daytona Beach home. P

Police said Reyes fled to Titusville, where officers attempted a traffic stop. He crashed into a pond at Sand Point Park and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Titusville Police Chief Tyler Wright said the cameras alerted officers that Reyes had entered the city.

"We would have probably would have had no idea that this individual was in our city, and who knows where they might have been wanting to go," he said.

In Marion County, authorities said LPR cameras also helped deputies rescue a 13-year-old girl who investigators said had been kidnapped by 45-year-old Jason Castillo.

After a citizen spotted Castillo's vehicle, deputies used license plate reader technology to track it, leading to a pursuit and an officer-involved shooting in which Castillo was killed.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the cameras played a key role in the rescue.

"LPRs is an asset to every law enforcement in this nation. This girl was rescued because of an LPR and a citizen combined together," Sheriff Woods said.

Despite those cases, license plate reader systems remain controversial.

The other side:

In Lake County, some residents have urged commissioners to remove the cameras, arguing they collect and store drivers' data and could be vulnerable to misuse.

In neighboring Sumter County, the sheriff's office suspended its LPR program after a detective was accused of improperly using the database to stalk her husband's former wife.

Flock Safety, which manufactures many of the cameras, said it stores data for 30 days and that all collected information is encrypted.