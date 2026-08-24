Body camera video shows deadly Lake County deputy-involved shooting

The Brief Deputies shot and killed 32-year-old Eric Sharp after authorities say he confronted them with a handgun. Body camera video shows the shooting unfolded within about 30 seconds of a deputy arriving. FDLE is investigating, and the deputies who fired were placed on administrative leave.



Newly released body camera video shows the moments leading up to a deadly shooting involving Lake County sheriff's deputies who responded to a report of a violent domestic incident involving a gun.

Deputies shot and killed 32-year-old Eric Sharp after investigators said he confronted them with a handgun outside a home on Morningside Drive.

The video shows how quickly the encounter unfolded. About 30 seconds after a deputy arrived at the home, gunfire erupted, according to the footage.

Family called 911

The backstory:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the home Thursday after receiving reports of an aggravated domestic battery.

"We're having a violent incident with, involving a gun in our house, and we're afraid of our son shooting us," a caller told a 911 dispatcher.

The call came shortly before 3 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said Sharp's actions when deputies arrived "forced our deputies to discharge their firearm."

Deputies repeatedly order man to ground

New Video:

In the body camera footage, deputies can be heard repeatedly ordering someone to get on the ground and telling others nearby to move out of the way.

"Get on the ground, get on the ground, get on the ground," deputies can be heard shouting.

The video captures an initial pair of gunshots, followed by a brief pause and then additional gunfire. Another video shows a deputy getting out of a patrol vehicle as the encounter unfolds.

No deputies were injured.

The deputies who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a law enforcement shooting.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.