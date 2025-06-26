DeSantis announces Commission for Public Higher Education, a new higher education accreditor

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a new higher education accreditor for the Sunshine State. DeSantis says the new accreditor will be called the Commission for Public Higher Education. The commission will include six public university systems that will focus on academic excellence, student outcomes, process efficiency and the pursuit of quality assurance for public post-secondary education.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a new higher education accreditor for the Sunshine State called the Commission for Public Higher Education. DeSantis says the new accreditor will ensure that colleges and universities meet and maintain academic quality and operational excellence on behalf of their students.

New higher education accreditor

What we know:

DeSantis has long pushed for public colleges and universities in Florida to switch from their current accrediting agencies and seek alternatives that the state deems more aligned with its educational priorities. On Thursday, he announced the official selection of a new higher education accreditor: the Commission for Public Higher Education.

At the press conference, the governor praised Florida's strong education system and discussed how the state was among the first to enact legislation restricting or eliminating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in higher education. Florida's 2023 law banned state funding for DEI programs at public colleges and universities, which prompted other states to follow suit with similar legislation. DeSantis emohasized his desire to uphold the Sunshine State's standards of conduct and holding universities and their administration responsible for their actions.

What is the Commission for Public Higher Education?

Dig deeper:

DeSantis says the new accreditor, the Commission for Public Higher Education, will ensure that colleges and universities meet and maintain academic quality and operational excellence on behalf of their students.

The commission will include six public university systems and "will create a first-of-its-kind accreditation model for public higher education institutions that will offer high-quality, efficient services prioritizing academic excellence, student outcomes and achievement," according to the State University System of Florida.

Officials said the new accreditation model will focus on academic excellence, student outcomes, process efficiency and the pursuit of quality assurance for public post-secondary education.

By establishing rigorous, transparent and adaptable outcomes-based accreditation standards and practices, DeSantis said the commission will ensure that colleges and universities meet and maintain academic quality and operational excellence on behalf of their students.

What's next:

DeSantis said the new accreditor will take some time and needs approval through a process that involves both state and federal requirements.

‘High-quality, high-value programs’

What they're saying:

DeSantis was joined at the press conference by several leaders in Florida's education system, including Ray Rodrigues, Chancellor of the State University System of Florida; Adam Hasner, FAU's president; and Thad Westbrook, chair of the University of South Carolina's board of trustees.

"Our leaders need to lead and do what's right," DeSantis said. "You have the right to express and stand for your views, but you don't have the right to sabotage the academic process for others. … If you let the inmates run the asylum, then the inmates are going to run the asylum.

"I am proud to be joined by leaders of five other public university systems to establish an accreditor that will focus on ensuring institutions provide high-quality, high-value programs, use student data to drive decisions, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the process," Rodrigues said.

"The University of South Carolina (USC) System accepted the invitation to join five other excellent U.S. university systems to form the Commission for Public Higher Education because innovating accreditation provides great benefits for universities, colleges and our nation," Westbrook said. "The innovations we expect to implement will benefit students while making accreditation more efficient and more focused on outcomes, quality, and success."

How strong is Florida's education system?

Big picture view:

In 2024, Florida was ranked No.1 in the nation for education for the second year in a row by the U.S. News & World Report.

Also in 2024, Florida was recognized for having the lowest undergraduate tuition and fees in the nation for the third straight year. The College Board listed Florida’s in-state tuition and fees for undergraduates as $6,360 in 2024-25, which was $5,250 less than the national average of $11,610.

The Sunshine State also had a high percentage of undergraduate students graduating debt-free, and recent data indicated that 77% of resident undergraduate students graduated without loans.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: