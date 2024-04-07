Solar Eclipse 2024: Floridians gets ready for Monday's rare phenomenon

Monday afternoon, Florida is going to get a spectacular show in the sky - a partial solar eclipse. Starting at 1:47pm, the moon will pass between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow across North America. The eclipse will be at its darkest here at 3:03pm, and then recede until 4:17, when it will be completely over.

Because Florida isn't in the so-called path of totality, a bit of the sun will still stay visible at the height of the event. "We kind of think of it like crescent moons, during the lunar phases. You're basically going to have a crescent sun, so the sun will form a nice crescent shape to it," said Zachary Mailhot, an Orlando Science Center science program specialist.

Mailhot said if you wanted to see this celestial display, you gotta wear shades - and not just any kind. You need special eyewear that's certified to block out almost all light. "To know you have actual glasses, you need that ISO and the code 12312-2, that's when you know it's proper, up-to-code, safe, it'll protect your retinas, because even at 99 percent coverage, that one percent of the sun poking-out can permanently damage your eyes."

The Orlando Science Center is holding a special eclipse party on Monday, with tickets available only on their website. They also have instructions for building a light box to see the eclipse safely if you don't have the special glasses. "All you have to do is take a cereal box, cut two holes through it, cover one with aluminum foil, and poke a pinhole through it - a toothpick or pushpin will work," Mailhot said.

When you look through the larger hole, the light coming through the pinhole will show the eclipse inside the box. Parents said it was important to share experiences like this with their kids. "I think it's gonna be awesome," said Stacey Salemi, an OSC visitor, "I remember when I was little watching it and thinking it was the coolest thing I've ever seen. So I'm really excited for my son to see it."

If you miss Monday’s solar eclipse, your next chance to spot one here in Central Florida is going to be 20 years from now, in 2044, but for the State of Florida, that one is going to be a total solar eclipse.