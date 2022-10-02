Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian.
Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
Residents will have access to massage chairs, electrical outlets, and more with no membership requirements.
The gym locations will be free until Sunday, October 9, the company said.
The following locations will be free to Central Florida residents:
Osceola County
- St. Cloud - 4020 13th St
Flagler County
- Palm Coast (Hwy 100) - 5615 State Hwy 100 E Unit 100
- Palm Coast (Old Kings Commons) - 7 Old Kings Rd N, Units 20-32
Putnam County
- Palatka - 111 Town and Country Dr
Marion County
- Ocala - 3233 SE Maricamp Rd, Unit 500
- Ocala (SW) - 2800 SW 24th Ave
Polk County
- Lakeland (North) - 6208 US Hwy 98
- Lakeland (South) - 4315 S Florida Ave
Volusia County
- Daytona Beach - 1423 S Nova Rd
- Deland - 111 E International Speedway Blvd
- Orange City - 860 Saxon Blvd
Lake County
- Clermont - 2620 US Hwy 27 South
- Eustis -2830 S Bay St
- Leesburg - 735 N 14th St
Brevard County
- Cocoa - 6221 N Hwy 1
- Melbourne - 840 N Apollo Blvd
- Rockledge - 1802 US Hwy 1
- Satellite Beach - 1024 Highway A1A
- Palm Bay - 160 Malabar Rd
Seminole County
- Altamonte Springs - 280 S State Rd 434
- Lake Mary - 3005 W Lake Mary Blvd
- Winter Springs - 300 E Florida 434
- Casselberry -204 Sausalito Blvd
- Oviedo - 19 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Orange County
- Apopka - 1569 W Orange Blossom Trail
- Kissimmee - 3107 W Vine St
- Orlando (Metro West) - 5920 Metropolis Way
- Orlando (Dr Phillips) - 8956 Turkey Lake Rd, Ste 1000
- Orlando (Holden) - 4526 S Orange Blossom Trail
- Orlando (Fashion Square) - 3203 E Colonial Dr
Manatee County
- Bradenton - 6605 Manatee Ave
- Bradenton (14th St W) - 4301 14th St W
At least 47 people were left dead in Florida with the death toll still rising, and many residents continuously face rising floodwaters, although Ian has left the state days ago.