Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

article

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian.

Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.

Residents will have access to massage chairs, electrical outlets, and more with no membership requirements.

The gym locations will be free until Sunday, October 9, the company said.

The following locations will be free to Central Florida residents:

Osceola County

St. Cloud - 4020 13th St

Flagler County

Palm Coast (Hwy 100) - 5615 State Hwy 100 E Unit 100

Palm Coast (Old Kings Commons) - 7 Old Kings Rd N, Units 20-32

Putnam County

Palatka - 111 Town and Country Dr

Marion County

Ocala - 3233 SE Maricamp Rd, Unit 500

Ocala (SW) - 2800 SW 24th Ave

Polk County

Lakeland (North) - 6208 US Hwy 98

Lakeland (South) - 4315 S Florida Ave

Volusia County

Daytona Beach - 1423 S Nova Rd

Deland - 111 E International Speedway Blvd

Orange City - 860 Saxon Blvd

Lake County

Clermont - 2620 US Hwy 27 South

Eustis -2830 S Bay St

Leesburg - 735 N 14th St

Brevard County

Cocoa - 6221 N Hwy 1

Melbourne - 840 N Apollo Blvd

Rockledge - 1802 US Hwy 1

Satellite Beach - 1024 Highway A1A

Palm Bay - 160 Malabar Rd

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs - 280 S State Rd 434

Lake Mary - 3005 W Lake Mary Blvd

Winter Springs - 300 E Florida 434

Casselberry -204 Sausalito Blvd

Oviedo - 19 Alafaya Woods Blvd

Orange County

Apopka - 1569 W Orange Blossom Trail

Kissimmee - 3107 W Vine St

Orlando (Metro West) - 5920 Metropolis Way

Orlando (Dr Phillips) - 8956 Turkey Lake Rd, Ste 1000

Orlando (Holden) - 4526 S Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando (Fashion Square) - 3203 E Colonial Dr

Manatee County

Bradenton - 6605 Manatee Ave

Bradenton (14th St W) - 4301 14th St W

At least 47 people were left dead in Florida with the death toll still rising, and many residents continuously face rising floodwaters, although Ian has left the state days ago.

