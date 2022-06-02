Florida gas prices surge to new record high: When we could top $5 a gallon

article

Florida drivers won't be getting any relief at the gas pumps on Thursday as prices jumped to a new record high overnight. According to analysts, U.S. gas prices could soon top a wallet-crunching $5 a gallon soon.

AAA reports that the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the state is now at $4.71, a 7-cent jump from Wednesday. One month ago, gas prices were at $4.18, which is a 53-cent difference.

In Central Florida, the county with the highest average for gas is Seminole County at $4.75 per gallon, which is even higher than the national average ($4.71), according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Orlando is around $4.74.

RELATED: Gas prices could affect storm evacuations for 2022 hurricane season

On Tuesday, GasBuddy.com's Patrick De Haan tweeted that the national average could top $5 a gallon by June 17.

According to GasBuddy, as of Thursday morning, the three gas stations with the cheapest fuel in Central Florida are:

Sam's Club, 755 N. US 27-441 in Lady Lake: $4.26

Circle K, 7626 Iro Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee: $4.32

Costco, 4696 Gardens Park Blvd. in Orlando: $4.34

The gas prices above are subject to change.

AAA has offered these tips for saving some money on gas:

Maintain your vehicle to optimize fuel economy

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community

Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

Remove excess weight in your vehicle

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

Advertisement

You can find the cheapest gas near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol.