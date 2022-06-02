Expand / Collapse search

Florida gas prices surge to new record high: When we could top $5 a gallon

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:30AM
Economy
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida drivers won't be getting any relief at the gas pumps on Thursday as prices jumped to a new record high overnight. According to analysts, U.S. gas prices could soon top a wallet-crunching $5 a gallon soon.

AAA reports that the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the state is now at $4.71, a 7-cent jump from Wednesday. One month ago, gas prices were at $4.18, which is a 53-cent difference. 

In Central Florida, the county with the highest average for gas is Seminole County at $4.75 per gallon, which is even higher than the national average ($4.71), according to AAA. 

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Orlando is around $4.74. 

RELATED: Gas prices could affect storm evacuations for 2022 hurricane season

On Tuesday, GasBuddy.com's Patrick De Haan tweeted that the national average could top $5 a gallon by June 17. 

According to GasBuddy, as of Thursday morning, the three gas stations with the cheapest fuel in Central Florida are: 

  • Sam's Club, 755 N. US 27-441 in Lady Lake: $4.26
  • Circle K, 7626 Iro Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee: $4.32
  • Costco, 4696 Gardens Park Blvd. in Orlando: $4.34

The gas prices above are subject to change.

AAA has offered these tips for saving some money on gas: 

  • Maintain your vehicle to optimize fuel economy
  • Combine errands to limit driving time
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

You can find the cheapest gas near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol. 