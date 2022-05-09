Florida gas prices highest in 5 weeks: How to make your gas last longer

article

Florida gas prices are at their highest price in 5 weeks, according to AAA.

The state average for a gallon of regular gas is now $4.21. That's up 2 cents from a week ago, up 10 cents from a month ago, and $1.32 more than this time last year.

On average, drivers are paying $63 to fill an average sized tank of gas.

According to AAA, these are some ways to make the gas you have in your tank last longer:

Combine your errands to limit how much you are driving

Shop around for the best prices

Pay with cash because some retailers charge extra to use a credit card

Remove extra weight from your car

AAA also recommends driving conservatively because accelerating too fast and speeding wastes fuel

According to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, you can usually score the cheapest prices per gallon earlier in the week, on Monday and Tuesday. From there, the prices typically increase and reach their highest point on Friday and Saturday – right at the start of the weekend.

Keep in mind that gas prices aren't always the cheapest on Mondays, so it is best to shop around.