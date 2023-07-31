Florida gas prices: Here's where you can find the cheapest gas in Orlando

Gas prices in Florida are starting to drop lower after surging to the highest levels this summer, according to AAA.

Officials said the state average rose nearly 30 cents per gallon over the past two weeks.

The state average on Friday reached $3.67 per gallon. As of Monday, the average is $3.65.

Why are gas prices rising?

"Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump," Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. "The U.S. price of oil rose 15% through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline."

Where can you can find cheaper gas in Orlando and Central Florida

As of Monday morning, these locations are offering the cheapest regular gas in the area, according to GasBuddy:

RaceTrac - 12220 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL - $3.16

7-Eleven - 12220 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL - $3.32

Right Fuel - 2804 S Rio Grande Ave, Orlando, FL - $3.35

7-Eleven - 2804 S Rio Grande Ave, Orlando, FL - $3.37

Sam's Club - 4763 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy, Kissimmee, FL - $3.38

Costco - 4696 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL - $3.39

Costco - 2101 Water Bridge Blvd, Orlando, FL - $3.39

Sam's Club -9498 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL - $3.39

BJ's - 1100 Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL - $3.39

BJ's - 4697 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando, FL - $3.41

Ways to save on gas

Here are a few tips experts say can help drivers save on gas: