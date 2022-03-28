Florida gas prices drop 6-cents: What you'll pay today

article

There's good news for Florida drivers: gas prices are down an average of 6-cents in our state since last week.

Florida's average for a gallon of regular now sits at $4.12.

According to AAA, that's 26-cents less than the record high of $4.38 set a little more than 2 weeks ago.

Orlando is among the least expensive Florida markets with an average of $4.03.

AAA has offered some tips for saving money on gas:

Combine errands to limit drive time

Shop around for the best gas prices

Consider paying cash if retailers charge extra for credit cards and drive conservatively. Agreesive speed reduces fuel economy

You can find the cheapest gas prices near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol.

