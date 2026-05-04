Florida gas price tracker: Gas surges 40 cents, sets 4-year high, AAA Florida

The Brief Gas prices surged 40 cents in Florida over the last week, according to AAA Florida. Gas was $3.94/gallon last Monday and rose to $4.34 on Sunday, AAA said. The state average is the highest daily average since July 2022.



The average cost of a gallon of gas in Florida rose 40 cents in the last week, according to AAA Florida, which attributed the increase to a rise in crude oil prices and gas futures amid the war in Iran.

The average cost of gas last week was $3.94 a gallon. As of Sunday, the average cost of gas was $4.34 a gallon, AAA said.

AAA said the highest recorded price for regular unleaded in Florida was $4.89 on June 13, 2022.

What they're saying:

"Big gains in oil and gasoline futures contributed to the jump at the pump last week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group in a statement.

"The ongoing Iranian conflict and uncertainty tied to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is keeping upward pressure on fuel prices with no clear indication of letting up."

Where is gas most expensive in Florida?

According to AAA Florida:

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $4.50

Naples: $4.41

Gainesville: $4.40

Where is gas the cheapest in Florida?

According to AAA Florida:

Pensacola: $3.96

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $3.99

Panama City: $4

How much is gas in Orlando, Central Florida?

According to AAA's fuel prices map on Monday:

National average: $4.45

Florida average: $3.38

Brevard County: $4.31

Flagler County: $4.39

Lake County: $4.35

Marion County: $4.37

Orange County: $4.37

Osceola County: $4.37

Polk County: $4.37

Seminole County: $4.35

Sumter County: $4.33

Volusia County: $4.35

Find the cheapest gas in Florida

How to save on gas?

Combine errands to limit drive time

Avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding.

Remove excess weight from the vehicle (Every 100 pounds lowers fuel economy by 1%-2%

Use resources to find the cheapest gas near you. Look out for specific reward programs or promo codes.

Pay with cash. Some stations charge more for credit over cash.