Florida freeze: How to protect your plants and preserve energy ahead of cold weather

As Central Florida prepares for at or below-freezing temperatures, we’re getting tips on how to protect your home and plants.

Palmer’s Garden, a nursery in Orlando says for areas like Ocala, and Clermont that are expecting freezing temperatures, it’s a good idea to cover your plants. If you don’t have a plant cover, you can use a bed sheet.

They say it’s important to cover it completely but not too tight. Palmer’s also suggests watering your plants.

"With a potted tree or plant, if it’s dry it will freeze faster. So if you have a potted plant that you don’t want to bring inside, or is too big to bring inside, soak it and that way wet roots will a lot take longer to freeze – because it doesn’t stay that cold for too long. In Ocala, if it sits in the 30s for a number of hours, then you have a bigger risk and things will burn and the roots may die," said Andrew Commins, the Garden Center Manager.

OUC also gave us some tips on how to preserve energy during this Florida freeze.

Safety Tips:

Don’t ever use a generator inside

Keep space heaters on a level, flat surface and away from any bedding or drapes that could burn

Always unplug your space heater or electric blanket before you go to sleep

Saving Money: