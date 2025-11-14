Florida first in U.S. to adopt Heritage Foundation 'American vision' for schools

The Brief Florida became the first state to adopt the seven principles of "The Phoenix Declaration." The Phoenix Declaration is a policy from The Heritage Foundation, which is based in Washington D.C. Part of the vision for schools includes transparency and parent responsibility.



Florida became the first state in the country to adopt The Phoenix Declaration – a set of guiding principles created by the public policy institute, The Heritage Foundation – for Florida schools.

What we know:

In a unanimous decision, the Florida State Board of Education voted to ratify and adopt the Phoenix Declaration: An American Vision for Education as the guiding principles for education in Florida, the board said in a Nov. 13 released statement.

"The Phoenix Declaration will challenge us, as leaders, to resist complacency and ensure that Florida remains a national model for academic freedom, parental partnership and educational excellence," Ryan Petty, Chair of the State Board of Education, – who said he was one of the original public officials who signed on to the Phoenix Declaration – said.

Jason Bedrick, a research fellow at The Heritage Foundation's Center for Education Policy, said on X that Florida is setting the example for other states.

In becoming the first state to adopt the Phoenix Declaration, Florida is setting an example for other states to create an education system that cultivates virtue, strives for excellence, imparts the wisdom of history, fosters a love of country and one’s fellow citizens, and… — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) November 13, 2025

What is the Phoenix Declaration?

The Phoenix Declaration – created by the Heritage Foundation – is a two-page document with seven principles including:

Parental Choice & Responsibility: Parents are the primary educators of their children. Public education funds should always follow the child.

Transparency & Accountability: Schools must be fully transparent with parents about curricula, policies, and student well-being.

Truth & Goodness: Students deserve an education grounded in objective truth, free from ideological fads, and oriented toward the pursuit of the good.

Cultural Transmission: Students should learn about America’s founding principles and roots in the broader Western and Judeo-Christian traditions. Students should study the best-competing viewpoints that comprise our intellectual heritage.

Character Formation: Schools must prepare children for the challenges and responsibilities of adulthood by cultivating virtue, personal responsibility, and self-discipline.

Academic Excellence: Schools should prioritize proven teaching methods and a content-rich curriculum rooted in foundational subjects over fads or experimental teaching methods.

Citizenship: Schools should teach students the civic virtues and knowledge necessary for self-government, including the value of civil disagreement. Students should learn the whole truth about America—its merits and failings—without obscuring that America is a great source of good in the world.

What is The Heritage Foundation?

Washington D.C.-based The Heritage Foundation – founded in 1973 – is a non-profit public policy research institute whose mission is to formulate and promote conservative public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom and traditional American values.

The Heritage Foundation – who create and promote public policies for elected officials to adopt – took part in organizing pillars for Project 2025.

Florida Education Association responds

The other side:

The Florida Education Association – representing teachers, student teachers, education professionals and retired teachers – called The Phoenix Declaration "the latest thinly veiled attempt by billionaire-backed special interests to dismantle and politicize Florida’s public education system."

In a Nov. 13 press release, the association disapproved of the state education board's decision to adopt these principals, saying Florida leaders must prioritize students over "billionaire-backed political pledges."

"Educators don’t need a politically-motivated statement to ensure that our school employees help our students—our children—to be kind and respectful citizens every day," the statement said.

What does this mean for Florida schools?

It's not known when The Phoenix Declaration will be implemented in Florida public, private and charter schools.

Who's responsible for The Phoenix Declaration?

Drafting Committee

Note: Affiliations are listed for identification purposes only and do not imply institutional endorsement.

Chair: Jason Bedrick, The Heritage Foundation

Daniel Buck, Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty

Lindsey Burke, The Heritage Foundation

Jonathan Butcher, The Heritage Foundation

Rachel Cambre, Belmont Abbey College

Madison Doan, The Heritage Foundation

Erika Donalds, Optima Education

Jay P. Greene, The Heritage Foundation

Gary Houchens, Western Kentucky University

Matthew Ladner, The Heritage Foundation

Adam Kissel, Cardinal Institute

Robert Pondiscio, American Enterprise Institute

Theodor Rebarber, AAT Education

James Shuls, Institute for Governance and Civics at Florida State University

Donald W. Sweeting, Colorado Christian University

Institutional Signatories

The 1776 Project Foundation

The American Culture Project

Center for Christian Virtue

Classical Commons

The Coalition for Jewish Values

The Education Freedom Institute

The Heritage Foundation

The National Association of Scholars

Parents Defending Education

United States Christian Education Network

Young America’s Foundation

Public Officials

Governor Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma

The Honorable Scott Walker, former Governor, Wisconsin

Megan Degenfelder, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Wyoming

Manny Diaz, Commissioner of Education, Florida

Frank Edelblut, Commissioner of Education, New Hampshire

Ryan Walters, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Oklahoma

Ellen Weaver, Superintendent of Education, South Carolina

Ryan Petty, Vice Chair, Florida State Board of Education

Individual Signatories

Note: Affiliations are listed for identification purposes only and do not imply institutional endorsement.

Ryan Anderson, Ethics and Public Policy Center

Aaron Baer, Center for Christian Virtue

Garrett Ballengee, Cardinal Institute

Mark Bauerlein, Emory University

Matthew Beienburg, Goldwater Institute

Jim Blew, Defense of Freedom Institute

Aiden Buzzetti, The 1776 Project Foundation

Jenny Clark, Love Your School

Daniel Coupland, Hillsdale College

Corey DeAngelis, American Culture Project

Brandon Dutcher, Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs

Jamie Gass, Pioneer Institute

Robert George, Princeton University

Ryan Girdusky, The 1776 Project Foundation

Rabbi Mark Gottlieb, Tikvah Fund

Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution

C. Todd Hester, Yorktown Foundation for Public Policy

Keri Ingraham, Discovery Institute

Robert Jackson, Classical Commons

Tiffany Justice, Moms for Liberty / The Heritage Foundation

Joshua Katz, American Enterprise Institute

Meg Kilgannon, Family Research Council

Robert Kimball, The New Criterion

George Leef, James Martin Center

Liel Leibovitz, Hudson Institute

Todd Marrah, United States Christian Education Network

Wilfred McClay, Hillsdale College

Emmett McGroarty, Belmont Abbey College

Troy McIntosh, Ohio Christian Education Network

Michael Q. McShane, EdChoice

Troy A. Miller, National Religious Broadcasters

Melissa Moschella, Notre Dame University

Nicki Neily, Parents Defending Education

Matthew Nielsen, Education Freedom Institute

Kathleen O'Toole, Hillsdale College

Sarah Perry, The Heritage Foundation

Shawn Peterson, Catholic Education Partners

Kevin Roberts, The Heritage Foundation

Stephanie Smith, Alabama Policy Institute

Delano Squires, The Heritage Foundation

Marissa Streit, PragerU

Jeremy Wayne Tate, Classical Learning Test

Erik Twist, Arcadia Education

Michael Van Hecke, Institute for Catholic Liberal Education

Kyle Washut, Wyoming Catholic College

Brad Wilcox, University of Virginia

Peter Wood, National Association of Scholars

Scott Yenor, Boise State University