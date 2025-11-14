Florida first in U.S. to adopt Heritage Foundation 'American vision' for schools
Florida became the first state in the country to adopt The Phoenix Declaration – a set of guiding principles created by the public policy institute, The Heritage Foundation – for Florida schools.
What we know:
In a unanimous decision, the Florida State Board of Education voted to ratify and adopt the Phoenix Declaration: An American Vision for Education as the guiding principles for education in Florida, the board said in a Nov. 13 released statement.
"The Phoenix Declaration will challenge us, as leaders, to resist complacency and ensure that Florida remains a national model for academic freedom, parental partnership and educational excellence," Ryan Petty, Chair of the State Board of Education, – who said he was one of the original public officials who signed on to the Phoenix Declaration – said.
Jason Bedrick, a research fellow at The Heritage Foundation's Center for Education Policy, said on X that Florida is setting the example for other states.
In becoming the first state to adopt the Phoenix Declaration, Florida is setting an example for other states to create an education system that cultivates virtue, strives for excellence, imparts the wisdom of history, fosters a love of country and one’s fellow citizens, and…— Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) November 13, 2025
What is the Phoenix Declaration?
The Phoenix Declaration – created by the Heritage Foundation – is a two-page document with seven principles including:
- Parental Choice & Responsibility: Parents are the primary educators of their children. Public education funds should always follow the child.
- Transparency & Accountability: Schools must be fully transparent with parents about curricula, policies, and student well-being.
- Truth & Goodness: Students deserve an education grounded in objective truth, free from ideological fads, and oriented toward the pursuit of the good.
- Cultural Transmission: Students should learn about America’s founding principles and roots in the broader Western and Judeo-Christian traditions. Students should study the best-competing viewpoints that comprise our intellectual heritage.
- Character Formation: Schools must prepare children for the challenges and responsibilities of adulthood by cultivating virtue, personal responsibility, and self-discipline.
- Academic Excellence: Schools should prioritize proven teaching methods and a content-rich curriculum rooted in foundational subjects over fads or experimental teaching methods.
- Citizenship: Schools should teach students the civic virtues and knowledge necessary for self-government, including the value of civil disagreement. Students should learn the whole truth about America—its merits and failings—without obscuring that America is a great source of good in the world.
What is The Heritage Foundation?
Washington D.C.-based The Heritage Foundation – founded in 1973 – is a non-profit public policy research institute whose mission is to formulate and promote conservative public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom and traditional American values.
The Heritage Foundation – who create and promote public policies for elected officials to adopt – took part in organizing pillars for Project 2025.
Florida Education Association responds
The other side:
The Florida Education Association – representing teachers, student teachers, education professionals and retired teachers – called The Phoenix Declaration "the latest thinly veiled attempt by billionaire-backed special interests to dismantle and politicize Florida’s public education system."
In a Nov. 13 press release, the association disapproved of the state education board's decision to adopt these principals, saying Florida leaders must prioritize students over "billionaire-backed political pledges."
"Educators don’t need a politically-motivated statement to ensure that our school employees help our students—our children—to be kind and respectful citizens every day," the statement said.
What does this mean for Florida schools?
It's not known when The Phoenix Declaration will be implemented in Florida public, private and charter schools.
Who's responsible for The Phoenix Declaration?
Drafting Committee
Note: Affiliations are listed for identification purposes only and do not imply institutional endorsement.
- Chair: Jason Bedrick, The Heritage Foundation
- Daniel Buck, Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty
- Lindsey Burke, The Heritage Foundation
- Jonathan Butcher, The Heritage Foundation
- Rachel Cambre, Belmont Abbey College
- Madison Doan, The Heritage Foundation
- Erika Donalds, Optima Education
- Jay P. Greene, The Heritage Foundation
- Gary Houchens, Western Kentucky University
- Matthew Ladner, The Heritage Foundation
- Adam Kissel, Cardinal Institute
- Robert Pondiscio, American Enterprise Institute
- Theodor Rebarber, AAT Education
- James Shuls, Institute for Governance and Civics at Florida State University
- Donald W. Sweeting, Colorado Christian University
Institutional Signatories
- The 1776 Project Foundation
- The American Culture Project
- Center for Christian Virtue
- Classical Commons
- The Coalition for Jewish Values
- The Education Freedom Institute
- The Heritage Foundation
- The National Association of Scholars
- Parents Defending Education
- United States Christian Education Network
- Young America’s Foundation
Public Officials
- Governor Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma
- The Honorable Scott Walker, former Governor, Wisconsin
- Megan Degenfelder, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Wyoming
- Manny Diaz, Commissioner of Education, Florida
- Frank Edelblut, Commissioner of Education, New Hampshire
- Ryan Walters, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Oklahoma
- Ellen Weaver, Superintendent of Education, South Carolina
- Ryan Petty, Vice Chair, Florida State Board of Education
Individual Signatories
Note: Affiliations are listed for identification purposes only and do not imply institutional endorsement.
- Ryan Anderson, Ethics and Public Policy Center
- Aaron Baer, Center for Christian Virtue
- Garrett Ballengee, Cardinal Institute
- Mark Bauerlein, Emory University
- Matthew Beienburg, Goldwater Institute
- Jim Blew, Defense of Freedom Institute
- Aiden Buzzetti, The 1776 Project Foundation
- Jenny Clark, Love Your School
- Daniel Coupland, Hillsdale College
- Corey DeAngelis, American Culture Project
- Brandon Dutcher, Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs
- Jamie Gass, Pioneer Institute
- Robert George, Princeton University
- Ryan Girdusky, The 1776 Project Foundation
- Rabbi Mark Gottlieb, Tikvah Fund
- Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution
- C. Todd Hester, Yorktown Foundation for Public Policy
- Keri Ingraham, Discovery Institute
- Robert Jackson, Classical Commons
- Tiffany Justice, Moms for Liberty / The Heritage Foundation
- Joshua Katz, American Enterprise Institute
- Meg Kilgannon, Family Research Council
- Robert Kimball, The New Criterion
- George Leef, James Martin Center
- Liel Leibovitz, Hudson Institute
- Todd Marrah, United States Christian Education Network
- Wilfred McClay, Hillsdale College
- Emmett McGroarty, Belmont Abbey College
- Troy McIntosh, Ohio Christian Education Network
- Michael Q. McShane, EdChoice
- Troy A. Miller, National Religious Broadcasters
- Melissa Moschella, Notre Dame University
- Nicki Neily, Parents Defending Education
- Matthew Nielsen, Education Freedom Institute
- Kathleen O'Toole, Hillsdale College
- Sarah Perry, The Heritage Foundation
- Shawn Peterson, Catholic Education Partners
- Kevin Roberts, The Heritage Foundation
- Stephanie Smith, Alabama Policy Institute
- Delano Squires, The Heritage Foundation
- Marissa Streit, PragerU
- Jeremy Wayne Tate, Classical Learning Test
- Erik Twist, Arcadia Education
- Michael Van Hecke, Institute for Catholic Liberal Education
- Kyle Washut, Wyoming Catholic College
- Brad Wilcox, University of Virginia
- Peter Wood, National Association of Scholars
- Scott Yenor, Boise State University
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Florida State Board of Education, a press release from the Florida Education Association and the Heritage Foundation.