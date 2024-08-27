Florida mom sues landlord after son dies in apartment fire, alleges it had inoperable smoke alarms: lawsuit

A Florida mother is suing the owner of an apartment complex after a devastating fire earlier this year claimed the life of her 11-year-old son, according to court records.

In the wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday in Seminole County court, the family of Ramon Thomas alleges that the landlord, Goldem at Charter Pointe LLC, was negligent for failing to ensure that the apartment building had functioning smoke alarms.

Photo of Ramon Thomas via family handout

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, the fire started around 1:15 a.m. on April 3 at an apartment complex near Ballard Street and Beverly Avenue in Altamonte Springs. Over 70 firefighters responded to the scene, and at least seven lived-in units were damaged.

The lawsuit claims Ramon and his four siblings were asleep when the fire broke out, and because the smoke alarms in their building were not working – citing Altamonte Springs Police body worn camera footage – "there was no warning to alert the children of some/and or a fire in the apartment."

Ramon's sister, who was 17 at the time, awoke to the fire traveling up the family room wall and rushed to rescue her siblings. Ramon, however, was unable to escape the fire and ultimately died due to smoke inhalation and severe burn injuries, according to the lawsuit.

Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz previously told FOX 35 News that the last full fire inspection at the complex was in 2019, which the complex passed. The inspections don't happen every year, but Martz says every issue that has been observed at the complex in the past has been corrected.

Ramon was a third-grade student at Lake Orienta Elementary School. His family said he had dreams of becoming a firefighter.