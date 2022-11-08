Florida Election Results: Supreme Court justices, appellate, circuit and county judges





Florida law requires judicial elections to be nonpartisan. Most circuit and county court judges are elected. Florida law requires Florida Supreme Court justices and appeals court judges to be placed on the ballot in nonpartisan merit retention elections every six years.

A "Yes" vote means you want the judge or justice to remain on the court for another six-year term. A "No" vote means you want the judge or justice to be removed from the court. The majority of votes determines the outcome. The results are listed below: