Man accused of hurling hot coffee at Florida Dunkin' worker's face

article

Police in Florida are searching for a man accused of throwing a hot cup of coffee at a Dunkin' employee through the drive-thru window.

The incident happened Sunday morning at the coffee shop located at 5524 U.S. Hwy 19 in New Port Richey.

At around 8:45 a.m., a Dunkin' employee gave the suspect an extra cup of coffee for free. Then, he "became irate" and threw it in the employee's face, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

The employee has blisters as a result of the incident.

RELATED : Disgruntled customer slaps hot coffee onto Florida fast food employee in drive-thru, police say

It was not made immediately clear why the employee gave the suspect an extra cup of coffee.

The suspect was pictured in the drive-thru in a silver four-door SUV.

The New Port Richey Police Department is searching for a man accused of throwing a hot cup of coffee at a Dunkin' employee. (Photo: New Port Richey Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550. Hit option 1, and reference the following case number: 24-00578.