Scam Alert: Florida drivers warned about new unpaid toll, ticket text scheme

Florida officials are once again sounding the alarm over a resurfacing scam targeting drivers with fake text messages claiming they owe unpaid tolls or traffic tickets.

Scammers are mimicking official agencies…again

What we know:

The scheme, which first gained attention in early 2025, has re-emerged in recent weeks with more convincing messages, some appearing to come from the "Flοridа Department of Motor Vehіcles" using lookalike characters to mimic official agencies.

The messages warn recipients that their driver’s license or registration may be suspended if they don’t pay immediately by clicking a suspicious link.

"If you receive a message like this, delete it and report it"

What they're saying:

Authorities are urging residents not to click on any links in the texts and to remember that legitimate government agencies do not send unsolicited payment requests by text message. Instead, any official notices regarding tolls, tickets, or suspensions are sent by mail.

"Florida courts and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will never contact you by text to collect payment," officials said. "If you receive a message like this, delete it and report it."

What you can do:

The scam has been circulating statewide, prompting law enforcement and state agencies to ask Floridians to share the warning with family and friends to help stop the spread.

Anyone who believes they’ve been targeted or who clicked the link is encouraged to report the incident to the Florida Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

