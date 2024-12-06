Florida doctor confesses he 'deserved to die' after allegedly killing wife: police

An Orange County doctor is behind bars after allegedly confessing to killing his wife, according to authorities.

Thomas Wentzell, 72, was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Orange County jail on a second-degree murder charge. Windermere police detectives said Wentzell admitted to killing his wife, Linda Wentzell, during their investigation.

Officers initially responded to the Wentzell residence on Monday after receiving a report of a deceased woman. An investigation was launched based on initial observations, witness statements, and the overall circumstances at the scene.

According to police, early interviews revealed inconsistencies in Wentzell’s account of the events, raising further questions.

A breakthrough in the case happened on Wednesday when police were alerted to a call stating that Wentzell had expressed suicidal intentions. The caller also claimed Wentzell confessed to killing his wife, reportedly stating he "deserved to die."

Wentzell was detained and brought to the Windermere Police Department, where he was interviewed by detectives. Authorities said he confessed to the crime during the interview. His wife's cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Additional evidence was later uncovered, including a voicemail confession left for a loved one and a suicide note found in the Wentzell home.

Wentzell was employed as a physician at an Orlando Health medical office in Ocoee, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News. The hospital stated that his office has been closed due to "unforeseen circumstances" and that efforts are underway to reschedule his patients.

Wentzell is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in connection with the crime on Friday.

