Florida deputy involved in off-duty shooting won't faces charges after boy, 11, grazed with bullet

The Brief Former Flagler County Master Deputy Bryan Jackson will not face criminal charges after a stray bullet from an off-duty shooting incident in August 2025 grazed an 11-year-old boy in a nearby home. Although the State Attorney's Office declined to file charges following an FBI forensic review, an internal sheriff's office investigation sustained two weapon policy violations against Jackson. Jackson and his daughter both resigned from the sheriff's office, leaving Jackson ineligible for rehire while his case is sent to the state commission for final review.



A former Florida deputy accused of grazing a boy with a bullet during an off-duty shooting will not face criminal charges.

Investigators say Master Deputy Bryan Jackson with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office was shooting a rifle in his backyard when a stray bullet grazed a boy who was playing video games in a nearby home.

Jackson submitted his resignation on Thursday, July 2, after the sheriff's office determined he violated agency policies, the sheriff's office said.

The backstory:

Following the Aug 27, 2025 incident, Jackson was investigated for a culpable negligence charge – a misdemeanor under Florida law. The sheriff's office reported Jackson was firing at a makeshift berm situated on a neighboring lot with his daughter when the incident occurred.

The stray bullet reportedly grazed an 11-year-old boy who was playing video games in a nearby home. The berm was about four homes away from where the child was shot, the sheriff's office said.

Jackson was released from duty immediately after the incident and placed on administrative duties, the sheriff's office said.

Jackson's daughter, who had been a probationary Deputy Sheriff, resigned before the agency's internal investigation was completed, the sheriff's office said.

Criminal, internal investigations

What we know:

After experts conducted a firearm analysis, the state attorney's office decided not to file charges against Jackson.

However, an internal investigation from the sheriff's office revealed Jackson violated two policies, which state:

Agency-issued and approved weapons shall be loaded only with agency-issued ammunition

Agency-issued weapons can be used only at an FCSO authorized range for practice or training purposes

Due to Jackson's resignation, he can't receive discipline from the sheriff's office. He's also not eligible to be rehired.

What they're saying:

Flagler County Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge released a statement saying,

"After a lengthy and thorough investigation, the State Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts in this case and decided not to file criminal charges against Mr. Jackson. Mr. Jackson’s decision to resign concludes the administrative process, but our commitment to professionalism, accountability, and public trust remains unchanged."

What's next:

The internal investigation will be submitted to the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission for review and for any action the commission determines is necessary, the sheriff's office said.

Who is Deputy Bryan Jackson?

Jackson has been with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office since 2013.